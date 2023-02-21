Police blotter: February 21, 2023

Natalia L. Fonseca, 43, of Malden, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and open container at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday at Grant Street and St. Vincent’s Avenue, La Salle police said.
Elvira G. Flores Carreon, 37, of La Salle, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 10:24 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, La Salle police said.
Jesse Ceretto, 37, of La Salle, was charged with disturbing the peace at 1:14 p.m. Monday at Lock 14, La Salle police said.
Tyler C. Tveten, 42, of Davenport, Iowa, was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear at 6:04 p.m. Saturday at a location in the 600 block of Gooding Street, La Salle police said.
Jacob E. Kibilka, 22, of La Salle, was charged with DUI following a motorcycle crash at 6:04 p.m. Sunday at Ninth and Tonti streets, La Salle police said.
Mauricio J. Collins, 47, of La Salle, was charged with driving while revoked at 1:29 a.m. Saturday at Third and Hennepin streets, La Salle police said.
Cynthia L. Waltz, 29, of Peru, was charged with retail theft at 6:33 p.m. Friday at Dollar General, La Salle police said.
Lyniah R. Anderson, 19, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Washington Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Mendota police said.
Gregory L. Givan, 34, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to a residence) Monday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Streator police reported damaged property (garage door) Sunday in the 700 block of East Hickory Street and thefts (vape cartridges, a 10-speed bicycle) Sunday in the 400 block of North Blooming Street and Monday in the 1500 block of North Baker Street.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.