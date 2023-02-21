Centennial School in Streator to host community resource fair

The Streator Elementary District and the Regional Office of Education will be hosting a community resource fair from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Centennial School, 614 Oakley Ave., focused on supporting students and families.

Booths will be set up by the Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living, Live Well Streator, OSF Health Care, among other organizations.

The idea of the event is to educate families about the resources available in their community and how to help students through any difficult times.