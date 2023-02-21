2nd Ottawa History Lecture Series session set Feb. 26

While the Jordan block is familiar to most Ottawans, there were other well-known “blocks” in old downtown Ottawa that have been lost to memory.

Dave Mumper, a renowned local historian, will clarify and locate most of these blocks in the second lecture of the Ottawa History Lecture Series set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum, 1100 Canal St.

Admission is $5 for the public or $4 for museum members. Since seating is limited, reservations must be made by calling the museum at 815-431-9353 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the past, many of Ottawa’s businesses were located in what were called “blocks,” a term generally referring to a building that consisted of two store fronts on the ground level divided by an open stairway leading to the second and third floors. Among the best-known blocks of this nature Mumper will discuss were the Reddick Block, the Kneussel Block, the Cook and Glover Block, and others.

All proceeds of the lecture series go to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum’s efforts to raise funds for a building addition. The third lecture will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 2, at the museum. Lorraine McCallister, the president of the Reddick Mansion Association, will appear as Mrs. William Reddick to discuss her husband’s life and their beautiful home.