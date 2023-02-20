February 20, 2023
Streator vacant house fire cause is under investigation

Firefighters contained fire to back porch of 2-story house

By Derek Barichello
Streator police and EMT watch from the back yard of a house fire on the 600 block of North Shabbona Street in Streator as firefighters conducted most of their work in the rear of the house.

Streator firefighters contained a fire Sunday night to the back porch of a two-story vacant house on the 600 block of North Shabbona Street.

Engine 3 responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters discovered a fire at the back door of a vacant house, making its way to the second story from exterior siding.

Fire Chief Gary Bird said there were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

The Streator Police Department controlled traffic in the neighborhood. Streator fire ambulance crew and utility companies also assisted at the scene.

Streator firefighters responded Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, to a fire at a vacant two-story house on the 600 block of North Shabbona Street. The fire is under investigation, said Streator Fire Chief Gary Bird.

