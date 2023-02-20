Streator vacant house fire cause is under investigation

Streator firefighters contained a fire Sunday night to the back porch of a two-story vacant house on the 600 block of North Shabbona Street.

Engine 3 responded at about 10:30 p.m. to a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters discovered a fire at the back door of a vacant house, making its way to the second story from exterior siding.

Fire Chief Gary Bird said there were no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation.

The Streator Police Department controlled traffic in the neighborhood. Streator fire ambulance crew and utility companies also assisted at the scene.