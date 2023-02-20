Police blotter: February 20, 2023

Nicole J. Delaluz, 36, of Peru, was cited 12:26 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of Main Street on a complaint of disorderly conduct following a loud noise complaint, Peru police said.
Trevor M. Johnson, 25, of Peru, was arrested noon Sunday at 2415 Main St. on a complaint of failure to register as a sex offender, Peru police said. Johnson was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Kristy L. Clements, 40, of Streator, was arrested 7:09 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of East Kent Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of retail theft, Streator police said. Clements was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Michael L. Mauk, 45, was cited 1:01 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of East Hickory Street on a complaint of DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol, Streator police said.
Abigail Fausto, 23, of Aurora, was cited Saturday on the 1600 block of Ottawa Avenue on complaints of driving while license suspended, speeding no more than 25 mph over the limit, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and expired registration, Ottawa police said.
Darius L. Earle, 25, of Peru, was arrested 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of 20th Street on a complaint of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Mendota police said. Earle was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jennifer A. Devries, 52, of Byron, was cited 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Eighth Avenue on a complaint of DUI, Mendota police said.
Patrick J. Beasley, 47, homeless, was arrested 6 p.m. Friday at 2205 Marquette Road on a complaint of domestic battery, Peru police said. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
Trenton Frederici, 21, of Streator, turned himself in Friday at the Streator Police Department on a Woodford County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of no valid vehicle registration, Streator police said.
Blake Hexum, 31, of Dunlap, was arrested Friday at the Streator Police Department on a Marshall County warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge, Streator police said.
Martha E. Ocampo, 32, of Mendota, was cited 7:16 p.m. Friday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft, Peru police said.
Darcie Compton, 53, of Streator, was cited Friday at Walmart on a complaint of retail theft, Streator police said.
Rejhan Jakupi, 18, of Rockford, was arrested 8:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street on a Lee County failure to appear warrant on a contempt of court charge, Mendota police said.
Alexander Rummery, 19, of Mendota, was cited 10:10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 34 and East Fourth Road on a complaint of no valid driver’s license, Mendota police said.
Bethany R. Youssi, 22, of Mendota, turned herself in 1:50 p.m. Friday at the Mendota Police Department on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of reckless driving, Mendota police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.