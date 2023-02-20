2 La Salle County residents die of COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s died between Feb. 10-16 from complications related to COVID-19

Their deaths are the third and fourth in La Salle County this month and the 511th and 512th since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county remains in low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 19 counties in the state are at “medium” risk for COVID-19, compared to 14 the previous week. There were no counties listed at “high” risk compared to one county at that level the previous week.

The county’s community level is based on these combined indicators from the past seven days through Thursday.

The case rate was 69.94 per 100,000 residents, the new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 rate was 4.9 per 100,000 residents and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 1.7%.

There were 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide from Feb. 10-16, according to the La Salle County Health Department. In that same time period, 98 previously confirmed individuals were removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/