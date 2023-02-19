Woodland wears purple in memory of Paje Wright

Woodland School held Purple for Paje Day on Friday in memory of Paje Wright, an elementary special education teacher who died unexpectedly last weekend.

Wright spent seven years at Woodland.

“She was an exemplary teacher, one that could be counted on to provide a breath of positive light to any situation, but also one to provide comfort and care in the most trying of times,” Woodland Superintendent Ryan McGuckin wrote in a letter to the Woodland community earlier in the week. “Her students loved her unconditionally, as she loved and cared for her students as if they were her own. We will all remember most her smile, how it lit up a room and made all of us feel a little bit better about our day. She will undoubtedly be missed daily, but certainly never forgotten.”