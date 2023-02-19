The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa state-bound wrestler Juliana Thrush new to the sport but is loving it

With an even 100 of 174 votes cast on an all-wrestling state qualifier ballot, Ottawa girls wrestling’s Juliana Thrush is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
The Pirates freshman booked her first appearance to the IHSA State Finals later this month in commanding fashion, scoring three pinfall wins Saturday to claim the Geneseo Sectional title at 235 lbs. Thrush was on a ballot also featuring runner-up Ivan Munoz (Ottawa boys wrestling), Ashlyn Strenz (Sandwich girls wrestling) and Chris Peura (Seneca boys wrestling).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My coaches like to call “Pterodactyl” because I usually yell in my matches.
How old were you when you started wrestling, what drew you to the sport, and what do you enjoy about it?
I only started this year, and I wanted to join wrestling for the self-defense part.
The popularity of girls wrestling has exploded in the past decade or so. What has it been like to see the sport grow so quickly and be a part of that?
It’s been awesome seeing the number of girls! It’s a great opportunity for all girls to compete, and it is a true meritocracy.
What is your prematch routine?
My prematch routine is listening to music and just moving.
What do you see as your strengths as a competitor?
I would say that I’m hard-working, and I’m not afraid of putting work in to get better.
What are your three favorite movies?
My top three favorite movies are “The Help”, “Jurassic World” and “The Conjuring.”
What’s your go-to place to order a pizza, and what do you get on it?
My favorite pizza place has got to be Sam’s! My favorite is their sausage and mushroom pizza.
Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?
I wouldn’t want to say that it would surprise anyone, but I am a catcher and third baseman in softball.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I don’t have a college plan yet, but I have been looking into different colleges for the future, which I hope would involve sports.