The Times Area Roundup: Serena rolls to a solid victory to open the postseason

At Serena on Saturday, No. 2-seeded Serena advanced in the Class 1A Dwight Regional with solid 68-29 quarterfinal win over No. 14-seed Morgan Park Academy.
Tanner Faivre and Richie Armour netted 15 points each for Serena (24-8), with Camden Figgins adding eight points.
Serena will now play the No. 7-seeded and host Trojans at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Somonauk 53, Polo 42: At Polo, the No. 9-seeded Bobcats defeated the No. 7-seeded Marcos in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A South Beloit Regional.
Coleton Eade led Somonauk (11-20) with 14 points, with Weston Hannibal adding 12, Brock Sexton 11, and Carson Bahrey eight, to go along with a handful of assists.
Somonauk will play the host and No. 2-seeded Sobos at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Sandwich 82, Marengo 53: At Sandwich, the No. 7-seeded Indians ran past the No. 12-seeded Indians in the Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Regional.
Sandwich (20-12) will now play No. 4-seeded Aurora Christian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
“I thought our guys played extremely well defensively and were flying around,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “Our defense kick-started our offense and when we do that, we can be dangerous.
“I am just proud of what these guys have been doing all year, and this win tonight marks only the seventh time [in program history] reaching 20 wins in a season. Whatever happens Wednesday night, I am proud of this group and what they have accomplished.”
Newark 60, Henry-Senachwine 31: At Newark, the No. 6-seeded Norsemen rolled past the No. 12-seeded Mallards in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Midland Regional.
Newark (18-13) will now face the No. 4-seeded and host Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in rural Varna.
Flanagan-Cornell 66, Normal Calvary Christian Academy 55: At Normal, the No. 8-seeded Falcons defeated the No. 7-seeded Knights in the quarterfinals of the Ridgeview Regional.
F-C (14-18) will now play No. 2-seeded Lexington at 6 p.m. in Wednesday’s semifinals at Colfax.
Earlville 63, LaMoille 41: At Earlville, the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders topped the No. 12-seeded Lions in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional.
Earlville (17-12) will now take on No. 4-seeded Dakota at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Pecatonica 88, Leland 24: At Pecatonica, the No. 15-seeded Panthers (2-24) had their season come to a close with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional to the top-seeded Indians.
El Paso-Gridley 57, Fieldcrest 49: At Minonk, the No. 6-seeded Knights (23-9) ended the season with a loss to the No. 7-seeded Titans in the Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinals.