Ottawa police are investigating gunshot death

Ottawa police are investigating a death from a gunshot wound Sunday, but authorities are saying the situation is isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Police were called 11 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Post Street for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. The person who was shot was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, where police said the victim died.

Ottawa detectives are continuing the investigation into the incident.

“At this time, the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public,” said Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Kevin Reynolds.

Ottawa police said authorities will release more information after a scheduled autopsy Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.