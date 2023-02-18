The Times Area Roundup: Chris Peura, Ivan Munoz make it to Saturday at IHSA State Finals

At State Farm Center in Champaign, a pair of Times-area boys wrestlers have advanced to the final day of the season at the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Tournament: Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz in Class 2A’s 106-pound bracket and Seneca’s Chris Peura in 1A’s 195-pound division.
Munoz started Thursday with a 16-2 major decision over Bloomington freshman Tyler Barlow, but then lost 14-9 to Bremen freshman Morgan Turner in the quarterfinals. He came back Friday with an 18-3 technical fall win over Glenwood’s Tyler Clarke, sending Munoz on to face Prairie Ridge sophomore Jake Lowitzki in the consolation quarterfinals Saturday morning.
The winner of that bout advances to face Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman for the right to compete for third.
Peura recorded an opening-round pin in 3:21 over Macomb senior Max Ryner, then received a medical forfeit win over Sherrard senior Walker Anderson in the quarterfinals. Peura on Friday took his first loss in Champaign, a 13-6 decision at the hands of St. Thomas More’s Brody Cuppernell in the championship semifinals.
Cuppernell, by virtue of the decision, advances to face Unity’s Nick Nosler for the state championship. Peura will return to action in Saturday’s consolation semifinals against the winner of a match between Ryner – whom Peura already pinned – and Marengo’s Eddie Solis.
Seneca’s Ethan Othon (1A 113), Asher Hamby (1A 160) and Collin Wright (1A 170) all saw their season come to an end Friday. Othon was forced to surrender a medical forfeit, Hamby lost a 7-4 decision to Lena-Winslow’s Jared Dvorak, and Wright was on the wrong end of a 10-5 decision to Robinson’s Jared Hermann, ending all of their campaigns in the first round of wrestlebacks.
On Thursday, Wright lost by pin in 2:37 to Unity senior Kyus Root. Hamby lost a tough, 1-0 decision to Dee-Mack’s Gage Sweckard, and Othon lost by pin in 42 seconds to Oakwood freshman Tyler Huchel.
Girls basketball
Woodstock Marian 44, Sandwich 39: At the Class 2A Aurora Rosary Regional on Thursday, the sub-sectional No. 7-seeded Indians (13-21) fell just short of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes in the championship game.
Boys basketball
Eureka 91, Flanagan-Cornell 24: At Eureka on Thursday, the Falcons (13-18, 3-9) couldn’t find a way to slow down the Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.