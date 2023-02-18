Reddick Library in Ottawa to host Oscar Ballot Contest

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be conducting hosting an Oscar Ballot Contest at the end of the month.

From Feb. 27 to March 12, grab a ballot at the display near the Circulation Desk, mark who you think will win the Academy Award in the selected categories, then turn in the sheet at the Circulation Desk. The person who gets the most correct will win a Roxy Cinemas gift card.

The following events are scheduled the week of Feb. 20 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 20: Movie matinee, all ages. “Ice Age: Collision Course “(Rated PG) will be shown for all ages.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20: Mystery Monday Book Club. “The Guardians” by John Grisham, adults. New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book group. Copies of the book will be available for check out from the library. In the book, lawyer Keith Russo was shot dead as he worked. With no clues left behind and no suspects, the police settled on Quincy Miller, a young Black man, who was once a client of Russo’s. Quincy was framed, convicted, and sent to prison for life. He then wrote a letter to Guardian Ministries, an innocence group founded by a lawyer/minister named Cullen Post. Post takes on the case and discovers quickly that it’s more than he bargained for.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3-6 years.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Game Night, seventh through 12th grades. Celebrate Fat Tuesday at the library! The library will have Cards Against Humanity (Family Edition), Uno, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and many other board games to play. There will be snacks.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Shake, Rattle, Read! A fun, musical story time for ages 9 to 36 months.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22: How to Catch the Tooth Fairy, kindergarten through second grade. Do you think you can build a trap that will catch the tooth fairy? Come listen to the story “How to Catch the Tooth Fairy,” then design and build traps to try to catch her.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23: Cutting TV Costs with CUB, adults. At this informational class, a Citizens Utility Board representative will share different choices in the TV market, ways to cut your cable costs, and streaming services available to consumers.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Join in the fun and make a decorative coaster using ceramic tiles and markers.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.