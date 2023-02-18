Ottawa Sunrise Rotary selects February 2023 students of the month

Two seniors were chosen as February students of the month by the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club.

Lindsey Kaufman, of Marquette Academy, plans to attend the University of St. Francis and study radiation therapy. Kaufman is involved in many school activities and credits her sister who is studying nursing for influencing her career decision.

From Ottawa High School, Eva Heimsoth was selected. Heimsoth is an accomplished runner and three-sport participant, as well as a leader in many clubs. Heimsoth’s goal is to study sports biochemistry in college.