Celebrate Mardi Gras at Streator Public Library with a mask scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will be celebrating Fat Tuesday with a Mardi Gras Mask Scavenger Hunt the week of Feb. 20.

Participants will be tasked with finding all of the different styles of masks around the library throughout the week.

The following events also are scheduled at the Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., the week of Feb. 20. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

Monday, Feb. 20: Library closed.

6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Family game night. Are you ready for jeopardy? Join the library for a special edition version of jeopardy! Participants must register online at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21: Lego Club, build a pet.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Tech Talk, Google Docs is a smart way to write up letters and resumes.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Storytime, “The Book That Doesn’t Want to be Read.”

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22: Anime Club, join the library to talk about everything anime and manga.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23: Game informer, “Champs of the gaming world.” Must register online.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25: Movie matinee, “The Princess Bride.”