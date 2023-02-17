The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Chris Peura reaches semifinals at 1A state wrestling tournament

Seneca 195-pound junior Chris Peura had a solid start during the opening day of the IHSA Boys’ Wrestling Individual State Tournament on Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Peura (46-7) recorded an opening-round pinfall victory in 3 minutes, 21 seconds over Macomb senior Max Ryner, then received a medical forfeit win over Sherrard senior Walker Anderson in the quarterfinals. Peura will now take on St. Thomas More junior Brody Cuppernell (41-5) in the semifinals Friday.
Ottawa junior Ivan Munoz won his first match of the day but was beaten in the quarterfinals. The Fighting Irish also had senior Collin Wright, junior Asher Hamby and freshman Ethan Othon drop opening matches to move into wrestlebacks Friday.
Munoz (33-5) started with a 16-2 major decision over Bloomington freshman Tyler Barlow at 106 pounds in Class 2A, but then lost 14-9 to Bremen freshman Morgan Turner (33-2) in the quarterfinals. Munoz will now face the winner of Glenwood sophomore Tyler Clarke (32-20) and Hinsdale South sophomore Mikey Wallace (19-8) in wrestlebacks Friday.
At 1A 170, Wright (40-13) lost by pinfall in 2:37 to Unity senior Kyus Root (47-6) and will now take on Robinson senior Jared Herman (39-5) on Friday.
At 1A 160, Hamby (39-7) lost a tough 1-0 decision to Dee-Mack senior Gage Sweckard (41-12) and will now battle Lena-Winslow junior Jared Dvorak (44-8).
At 1A 113, Othon (42-11) lost by pinfall in :42 to Oakwood freshman Tyler Huchel (35-10) and will now face LeRoy sophomore Kobe Brent (38-11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodstock Marian 44, Sandwich 39: At the Class 2A Aurora Rosary Regional, the sub-sectional No. 7-seeded Indians (13-21) fell just short of upsetting the top-seeded Hurricanes in the championship contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eureka 91, Flanagan-Cornell 24: At Eureka, the Falcons (13-18, 3-9) couldn’t find a way to slow down the Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.