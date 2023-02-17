Seneca High School names January 2023 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the January 2023 students of the month.

January 2023 Student of the Month: Alexis Sprinkel

Alexis Sprinkel, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Sprinkel is the daughter of Nicole and Jason Sprinkel, of Seneca. She will attend Evangel University and will pursue a degree in social work. After college she plans to become a caseworker in foster care. She is a member of TRUST, FCCLA, FCA, Student Ambassadors, Student Council, NHS, ACES and an Illinois State Scholar.

January 2023 Role Model of the Month: Gracie Steffes

Gracie Steffes, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Steffes is the daughter of Emiley and Jason Steffes, of Mazon. She plans to attend college after graduation and would like to pursue a degree in teaching or an exercise physiologist. She is involved in cross country, track, FFA and FCA.

January 2023 Irish Pride Student of the Month: Christopher Smith

Christopher Smith, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Smith is the son of Luri Lorntz and Dave Smith, of Seneca. After high school he plans to attend Joliet Junior College and pursue a degree in ag management. He is involved in the FFA, CIA, FCA, Spanish Club and cross country.

January 2023 Rookie of the Month: Madison DeGrush

Madison DeGrush, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

DeGrush is the daughter of Melinda and Paul DeGrush, of Morris. She plans to attend college and would like to pursue a career as a paramedic, but her dream job is an actress. She is active in Drama Club, Irish Live, FFA and the spring musical. She would like to get involved in basketball, volleyball and softball in the future.