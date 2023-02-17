Police blotter: February 17, 2023

Cody J. Crouch, 18, of La Salle, turned himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, La Salle police said.
A 13-year-old Oglesby boy was charged with aggravated assault at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday at Circuit Breaker School, Peru police said. He was released to his parent pending juvenile court action.
Bilkize Purelku, 37, of Peru, was charged with retail theft (less than $50) at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, Peru police said.
Christian C. Brein, 34, of DePue, was charged with driving while suspended at 12:25 a.m. Friday at Fourth and Cross streets, Peru police said.
Sonia Sandoval, 24, of Streator, was charged with DUI at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday at West Second and Shaft streets in Streator, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.