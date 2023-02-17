Police blotter: February 16, 2023

Bobbi J. Walker, 44, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday at a location in the 1100 block of Charles Street, Ottawa police said.
Ronald C. McLain, 33, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended Wednesday at Route 71 and U.S. 6, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.