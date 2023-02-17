March 1 deadline nears for Starved Rock Country Community Foundation scholarship applications

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation scholarship season is in full gear and the deadline of March 1 is fast approaching for the submission of scholarship applications.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available on the SRCCF website at www.srccf.org. There are 15 awards available for financial assistance, made possible by donors. Students residing in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam, Livingston, Marshall, Lee and Grundy counties may be eligible for specific scholarships.

Rising Star Scholarship for Elementary Education at Illinois State University

Mac Aero Scholarship for Aviation and Aeronautics

Finish Line Scholarship for the completion of a four-year college degree

Beckett Culinary Science Scholarship for Culinary students enrolled in Joliet Junior College

Carol and Dick Janko Scholarship for Promising Entrepreneurs (5)

Advantech Internet of Things (IoT) Scholarship for Science, Engineering and Technology (2)

Tangled Roots Brewing Company Pie It Forward Scholarship for Hospitality and Culinary Arts

Stephen Charles Vogler Scholarship for Electronics and Communications

Robert J. Moore and Ellen G. Moore Memorial Scholarship for Wenona, Illinois Students

Women Inspired Network Young Women Leaders Scholarship

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited university or college for the 2023 school year and be a graduate or recent graduate from high school, trade school, junior college or a home-school environment and be able to demonstrate recent studies, and/or work-related activities focused on the specific area required by the scholarship being pursued.

Applications are available at all area high schools and Illinois Valley Community College and can also be completed and submitted online at www.srccf.org. For a paper copy or to inquire further, call the Foundation office to speak with Cathy at 815-252-2906, ext. 2. Two letters of recommendation regarding the applicant’s appropriateness for the scholarship, answers to relative essay questions, and the completed application must be received by March 1 at 241 Marquette St., La Salle.

Recipients of SRCCF Scholarships are selected by the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee. Scholarship recipients will be notified in April 2023.