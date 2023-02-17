Laborers Local 393 begin final phase of Marseilles Library flooring project

Laborers Local 393 has started its final phase of a three year project to replace the flooring in the Marseilles Public Library basement.

Retired Business Manager David Raikes said the union started the project about three years ago after it was made known the flooring in the basement deteriorated because of flooding and termite damage.

Raikes and other volunteers deconstructed what was there and have spent the last few years replacing it.

“It’s been a nice project,” Raikes said. “This building is well over 100 years old, built and completed sometime around 1905 and I have to tell you, we’re happy to provide our services to preserve this facility for another 100 years.”

Raikes shared a historical document from the building’s 1939 dedication that outlines some of the history.

Laborers local 393 member Brandon Raikes removes hardwood maple flooring in basement of the Marseilles Public Library (Photo provided by David Raikes)

A group of Marseilles citizens gathered on Jan. 25, 1904, to create a plan to establish a Marseilles Public Library, with L. T. Gardner acting as a chairman for the meeting. On March 7 of that same year, the Marseilles City Council passed a resolution to establish a Public Library and 10 days later, Mayor W. H. McIntyre appointed nine trustees to a board.

From there, the board was able to receive a $10,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie. Construction at the time cost a total of $28,000, which was obtained through 10 equal levies.

“It hits home with me because I grew up here and I can remember being in junior high, coming here after school to do book reports and work on science fair projects, or through high school preparing research papers,” Raikes said. “It’s a wonderful facility, helping our citizens and educating our youth.”

Raikes said the work has gone faster than expected, and it could be finished by the end of the day on Friday, although the original expectation was to have it finished on Monday.