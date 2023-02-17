Appeals court upholds Seneca sex assault conviction

A Seneca man tried to argue for a new sex assault trial, alleging his prosecutor exaggerated the DNA results against him. An appeals court wouldn’t buy it.
Kevin J. Paulsen, 26, will continue serving 19 years for sexually assaulting a senior citizen in 2020. In a Friday ruling, the 3rd District Appellate Court in Ottawa unanimously rejected his bid for new proceedings.
Paulsen was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse at a 2021 trial. The victim, 72, testified she was awakened in summer 2020 with her head covered in a blanket and a stranger assaulting her. The victim consented to a sexual assault kit that went to a lab. Analysts identified Paulsen through DNA testing.
During closing arguments, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder urged jurors to consider the long odds that it was someone else’s DNA.
“I mean, it has got to be the same odds as being struck by lightning every day for the rest of your life if you live to be a hundred,” Kidder said. “Astronomical. It’s off the charts.”
On appeal, Paulsen argued that was a misstatement – the odds, he said, are not comparable to Kidder’s lightning-strike scenario – and the misinformation warranted a new trial.
But the appellate justices were unconvinced. The justices noted Paulsen failed to raise the alleged misstatement in La Salle County Circuit Court and, in any case, Kidder’s comments amounted to “hyperbole,” which is permissible.
“Prosecutors are allowed great latitude during closing arguments and may comment upon and draw reasonable inferences from the evidence presented but must refrain from improper prejudicial arguments or comments,” Justice William Holdridge wrote in the Friday ruling. “We find no error with the prosecutor’s closing arguments.”
Paulsen will be paroled shortly before his 39th birthday, with a projected release date in autumn 2035.