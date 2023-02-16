Suspect accused of shooting at cop in Streator wants trial moved out of La Salle County

A Streator man accused of shooting at a police officer, missing him, remains set for trial on Feb. 27 – unless he can persuade his judge to move the case to another county.
Courtney Perkins, 20, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court on four pending felony charges led by attempted murder. He is alleged to have fired a shot at an agent of the drug task force during an autumn buy-bust operation in Streator.
Despite facing an effective life sentence if convicted, Perkins parted with the public defender’s office and is representing himself. He has so far filed a motion for change of venue – that is, to move the trial out of La Salle County – and hinted Thursday he might ask Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. for more time to prepare for trial.
Ryan set a final pre-trial conference for Jan. 23 but also said a hearing would be required on the change of venue motion.
Perkins did leave the courtroom with one minor concession: a 25% bond reduction. Perkins opposed his $4 million bond and said posed no risk of flight. Ryan cut the bond to $3 million – Perkins needs to post $300,000 cash to be released from jail – but said the severity charges and potential flight risk kept him from going any lower.
Perkins was charged Sept. 29 after a buy-bust operation at a Streator car wash. There, after cash and drugs were exchanged, an agent reported a shot was fired that appeared to sail over his head.
Perkins, according to open-court statements, acknowledged discharging a shot, though he initially told police he fired into the air.
One other person is charged in connection with the shooting. Alaina J. Cravatta, 26, of Streator, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, but is charged under the accountability theory, meaning she did not pull the trigger. She will appear March 3 for a status hearing.