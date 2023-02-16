Streator Elks Lodge donates $11,000 to 5 organizations

The past year has been busy for the Streator Elks Lodge Post 591, as the organization has donated $11,000 split among five different community organizations.

Exalted Ruler Robert Oberholtzer said these donations come from the Elks National Foundation and the Illinois Elks as a requested donation from the lodge. Because of their active membership of participants and donors, these grants are given to the local post to be distributed to the community.

The Streator Elks Club's Ashley Meiners is pictured with Beau Boyles of Streator Youth Baseball. The Elks donated $1,500 to Streator Youth Baseball.

The Streator Elks donated $500 to Cops 4 Kids, $6,000 to the La Salle County Veterans Home, $2,000 to the Streator Ramp Builders, $1,500 to Streator Youth Baseball, and $1,000 to the Streatorland Community Food Pantry.

Oberholtzer said the Elks also donate the use of their facilities to local causes, such as the Illinois Valley Brain Injury Clubhouse, Streator Unlimited and the Streator High School Special Education classes, which use the bowling alley.

He also said they have donated the dining room and kitchen to the Streator High School Bowling team for the team to conduct a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser.

The Streator Elks Lodge Post 591 has been in Streator since 1911, all at the same 202 N. Park St. location. The lodge is preparing for its eighth annual Ice Hole Open, which starts at noon Saturday, March 4.

The Ice Hole Open takes the form of a bar crawl through Streator’s downtown, with each participating location having its own miniature golf hole. Registration for the event is due Saturday, Feb. 18, to the Streator Elks Lodge and costs $60, which includes a T-shirt and a meal at the end of play held at the lodge.