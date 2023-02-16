Ottawa begins process on $9.7 million rail yard switch project to help alleviate traffic congestion

Construction has yet to begin, but the city of Ottawa has started the process to move the rail yard switches it received a $9.7 million grant for in January 2022.

Moving these rail yard switches should alleviate the traffic congestion at Columbus and La Salle (Route 23) streets, where there’s been a history of stopped or slow trains causing traffic jams.

Mayor Dan Aussem said moving the switches is a long process, but the city has submitted its engineering plan and that plan has been approved. The next step, he said, is to meet with the attorneys and engineers and Illinois Department of Transportation representatives.

“Then we’ll begin putting together meetings with the railroad to discuss them actually moving out the switches and how that’s going to work,” Aussem said. “This is a drawn out process, but we’ve finally been given the OK to move forward.”

The city of Ottawa has to cover $514,250, or 5%, of the cost of the project, which solves a traffic congestion problem it has been dealing with for many years.