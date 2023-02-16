OSF Center for Health Streator to host Feb. 23 blood drive

OSF Center for Health in Streator will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 111 Spring St. in the Community Education space.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF Saint Elizabeth, the Center for Health, and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org, or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find them @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.