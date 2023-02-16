Old house, car wash demolished in Streator to make way for new business

A former car wash and vacant house were demolished recently on the 1700 block of North Bloomington Street in Streator from the corner of Frech Street to the Chinese restaurant.

Property owner Jesus Mendoza said Wednesday the lot along Route 23 in the city’s northern business district will be made available for commercial use, noting there has been interested parties, but no deals have been finalized.

He said he is interested in attracting a business that will be good for the community.

City Manager David Plyman said the city issued the demolition permits, but there have been no other construction permits issued at this time.