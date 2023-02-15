The Times Area Roundup: Seneca storms back to beat Serena in small-school showdown

At Serena, two of the area’s top small-school boys basketball teams played a good one, with visiting Seneca battling back to score a 41-37, defensive-led, nonconference triumph.
“Proud of our ability to adapt when our shots are not falling,” said Seneca coach Russ Witte, whose Irish host a Class 2A regional next week. “Now onto the postseason. We have a lot of improving to do in order to compete next week. First thing first, we have to rest and recover.”
Lane Provance scored 13 points and Paxton Giertz a dozen for the Fighting Irish (27-4).
Serena ‚ which led by seven at halftime, received seven points from Bradley Armour and six apiece courtesy of Tanner Faivre and Braxton Hart.
Woodland 43, Henry-Senachwine 40: At rural Streator, the host Warriors (9-19, 2-6 Tri-County) won their penultimate regular-season contest paced by a four 3-pointer, 20-point effort from Connor Dodge. Nick Plesko added 13 points, and Carter Ewing six.
Sandwich 54, Ottawa 36: At Sandwich, the second spot in the Interstate 8 Conference boys basketball standings was up for grabs Tuesday evening. The Indians (19-12, 10-4) left no doubt about their final positioning by providing stifling defense and efficient offense in order to secure second place in the league behind undefeated conference champion Kaneland, running away with a convincing victory over the Pirates.
Junior Chance Lange led the Indians with 13 points and six rebounds, while seniors Austin Marks and Owen Sheley added 11 and eight points, respectively, as Sandwich forced 20 Ottawa turnovers and shot a red-hot 24 of 44 (55%) from the field.
The Pirates (13-13, 9-5 I-8) finished third in league as a result of the loss, but received fine efforts from senior Levi Sheehan (13 points) and classmate Connor Price (seven points).
But Ottawa was ice-cold from the floor (10-44, 23%) and was outscored 30-17 in the second half.
– Read Bill Lidinsky’s full report from this game at mywebtimes.com.
Newark 79, Somonauk 57: At Somonauk, the Bobcats lost on senior night despite 23 points from Carson Bahrey and 18 from Coleton Eade.
Leading Newark (17-12) in the Little Ten triumph were Jake Kruser with 23 points and 11 assists as well as Zach Carlson with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Eureka 52, Fieldcrest 39: At Minonk, the host Knights suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Marquette 59, Midland 31: At Bader Gym, Alex Novotney led Marquette with 32 points.
Ottawa 30, Sandwich 19: At Sandwich, the visiting Corsairs (20-6) wrapped up the Interstate 8′s sophomore title paced by Aric Threadgill’s 13 points and eight from Evan Snook.