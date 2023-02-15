Police report: February 15, 2023

Ericka A. Flores Avila, 21, of Mendota, was charged with driving while suspended at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Meriden Street and Wisconsin Avenue, Mendota police said.

Brandon M. Johnson, 37, of Paw Paw, was charged with driving while revoked at 2:07 a.m. Wednesday at Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, Mendota police said.

Justin C. Bourgoine, 22, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Tuesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.

Streator police received report of a window shot out with a pellet gun at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Kent Street.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.