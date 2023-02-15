Ottawa Masonic Lodge has $1,000 scholarships available to Ottawa students

Scholarships of up to $1,000 are being offered by Ottawa’s Masonic Lodge, Occidental Lodge Number 40.

The number of and amount of each scholarship may vary based on the number of deserving applicants and funding availability. The scholarships will be awarded based on a student’s academic merit, responsibility, community service and potential contribution to society, as well as financial need.

The scholarships are limited to individuals who graduate from an accredited Ottawa area high school program before the fall of 2023 or are Illinois resident high school graduates who are orphans, children or grandchildren of active Occidental Lodge members in good standing. Students must be admitted to or enrolled in an accredited college, vocational school or trade certificate program. Masonic fraternity membership or affiliation is not required but may be a considered for some of the scholarships.

Applications and information about Ottawa’s 2023 Masonic Scholarships have been distributed to Ottawa’s high schools and are available by contacting Occidental Lodge Number 40 by email at Occidental40@ATT.net. Completed applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. April 11.

This scholarship program is funded through local donations and grants from the Illinois Masonic Children’s Assistance Program and is limited to individuals who are 25 years old or younger, and U.S. citizens or legal residents.

Ottawa’s scholarships are presented in memory of Connie Fultz, who retired as the Jefferson Elementary School librarian for the Ottawa Elementary School District. She enjoyed teaching children, sharing her love of books, and actively supporting a variety of community organizations and activities.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest and largest fraternity with objectives of making good men better and improving the community. Anyone interested in more information may contact Occidental Lodge at 916 Columbus St., Ottawa. IL 61350, or by calling 815-433-1038.