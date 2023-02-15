Girls basketball: Ottawa tops L-P, Morris falls to Geneseo in Class 3A regional semifinals

OTTAWA – In Tuesday’s Class 3A Ottawa Regional semifinals at Kingman Gym, both Ottawa and Geneseo used sold first quarters in claiming victories over La Salle-Peru and Morris.
The No. 4-seeded Pirates defeated the No. 6 Cavaliers 51-34 in the second game of the night. The top-seeded Maple Leafs rolled past No. 8 Morris 56-20.
Ottawa and Geneseo will play for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ottawa 51, La Salle-Peru 34
Ottawa (25-6) trailed 6-3 in the opening two minutes, and then got eight points from Grace Carroll and seven from Marlie Orlandi to close out the first quarter on a 15-2 run to lead 18-8.
The Pirates (29-11) built the biggest lead of the game on an Orlandi 3-pointer from the right wing a minute before halftime.
L-P (17-14) opened the second half on an 8-2 run, including drives by Brooklyn Ficek sandwiched around a layup by Jasmine Garman, but the Pirates held a 37-25 advantage heading to the fourth.
It was Ottawa’s seventh straight victory and third against L-P this season.
Orlandi scored a game-high 19 points for Ottawa. Grace Carroll posted 14 points, while Hailey Larsen had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals. Point guard Ella Schmitz added five points and four assists.
“I thought we did a very good job in the second game we played them this year of not letting Ficek hurt us in transition, and that was the same key tonight,” Ottawa coach Brent Moore said. “She is a fantastic player, but if she scored we wanted to be in a half-court setting. I thought we did a great job of limiting the chances L-P had as far as pushing the ball up the floor. I really thought our defense was pretty good as far as creating turnovers and challenging shots, whether they were inside or out.
“On the offensive end, we were able to come out and knock down shots in that first quarter to give ourselves a little cushion. Then every time L-P made a push we were able to shut it down in a timely manner to keep that 10-point lead really throughout.
“We’ll now game plan for Thursday [against Geneseo] and see what we can come up with.”
Addie Duttlinger paced the Cavaliers with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals. Ficek (four assists) and Bailey Pode (five rebounds) netted six points each, while Olivia Shetterly (seven rebounds) and Garman had four points apiece.
L-P outshot Ottawa 45% (14 of 31) to 35% (17 of 48), but lost the rebound (29-26) and turnover (26-11) battles.
“We talked at practice on Monday and again before the game tonight that we needed to limit our turnovers,” L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “That just didn’t happen. We knew we’d have some miscues, but we wanted to just let them go and move on to the next play, and while I feel we did that pretty well, we sometimes made the same mistake over and over. We also weren’t as patient on offense as we should have been and took some early shots instead of working for a better one.
“We weren’t able to really knock down enough shots from the perimeter to stretch out the defense and that allowed Ottawa to continue to pack in the lane which took away our post options.
“Once we got down 10 in the first quarter, we just weren’t able to get any closer than that the rest of the way.”
Geneseo 56, Morris 20
The Maple Leafs (26-6) jumped to a 23-6 first quarter lead over Morris, then extended it to 35-11 at halftime and 52-15 heading to the fourth quarter.
Morris shot only 19% (7 of 37) and committed 28 turnovers for the game compared to Geneseo’s 44% (20 of 45) and 11.
Moriah Mayberry led Morris (10-21) with seven points, Landrie Callhan had six points, 10 rebounds and two assists and Addison Stacy recorded three steals.
Geneseo, which has won eight consecutive games, was led by Danielle Beach’s 13 points to go with three assists and seven steals.
“Geneseo is a tall, lanky and athletic team that shoots the ball well from both the inside and outside. They don’t have a lot of weaknesses, so we knew we were going to have to play a very good game of basketball. I felt like the biggest factor was us not being able to match their strength and athleticism. They are a well-coached team that plays with a lot of heart and you just have to tip your cap to them on not letting us really get going from the start.
“Tonight was a good lesson for our younger girls. That’s where we want to be, but it’s going to take a lot of hard work on the girls part to improve themselves in the offseason. Our seniors were great at being leaders, never giving up and always staying positive throughout the ups and downs this year. They set a good example to the younger girls and hopefully that carries over in years to come.”