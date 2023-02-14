The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest, Seneca win way to meeting for 2A Wilmington Regional title

At the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the seeds held up in Monday’s semifinals as Seneca and Fieldcrest both rolled into Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game with convincing victories.
Seneca 58, Beecher 22: In the late semifinal, the Fighting Irish (22-9) built a double-digit advantage by the end of one quarter and then outscored Beecher 21-1 in the second quarter to put away the victory.
“Came out strong and had one of our best first halves of the season, executed on both ends of the floor with lots of different line up combinations,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Next up is one of the best in the state, Fieldcrest. We’ll come out and play hard and see what happens.”
Kennedy Hartwig (13 points), Alyssa Zellers (10 points) Faith Baker (eight points) and Audry McNabb (seven points) paced the Seneca attack.
Fieldcrest 77, Manteno 36: In the early semifinal of the Class 2A Wilmington Regional, the top-seeded Knights (29-3) led 37-17 by halftime and never looked back in eliminating Manteno (15-13) and advancing to face Seneca on Thursday.
Kaitlin White poured in 20 points for Fieldcrest, with Ashlyn May adding 13. Contributing nine points apiece to the attack were Carolyn Megow, Riley Burton and Haley Carver.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Marquette 62, Sandwich 54: At Bader Gym, host Marquette triumphed led by Alec Novotney’s 27 points backed by Blake Hjerpe’s 18.