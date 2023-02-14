Streator native retires from Illinois Army National Guard after more than 2 decades of service

Streator native Master Sgt. Michael F. Sass retired Dec. 18 from the Illinois Army National Guard after 20-plus years of service.

Sass joined in 1999 as a 31C, radio telephone operator. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 with the G/BRTY ADA/30th BCT/1ST ID, and his unit conducted convoy security to areas all over Iraq.

In 2012 Sass was deployed to Afghanistan with a bilateral embedded support team attached to the Polish Army and assisted them with logistics and combat operations. In 2016 Sass was again deployed to Afghanistan with a bilateral embedded support team attached to the Polish Army and assisted with logistics and combat operations with the Polish and the Czech Republic Army. In 2019 Sass was deployed to Iraq with the 108th Sustainment Brigade as an adviser for the Iraqi Army and assisted in divesting equipment and vehicles to them to help with counter-terrorism operations. Sass’s last unit was with the 244th Digital Liaison Detachment in Chicago, where his unit assisted and acted as liaisons with foreign nations.

Sass most recently trained with the South Korean Army and Polish Army during 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Sass’s awards include Combat Action Badge, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation medals, three Army Achievement medals, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Operation Inherent Resolve Medal (Iraq), ISAF NATO Award, NATO Award, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two stars, Korean Defense Ribbon, three NCO Development Awards, Polish Bronze Medal, Polish Afghanistan Star, Polish Marksmanship Badge, four Lincoln Medals of Freedom, Army Good Conduct Award, St. Martin Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal Ribbon with M device, Overseas Training Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.