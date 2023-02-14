Police blotter: February 14, 2023

Edgar E. Barrera Limon, 30, of Mendota, was cited 5:46 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of First Avenue and 12th Street on a complaint of no valid driver’s license, Mendota police said.
Sundae M. Smith, 57, of Mendota, was arrested 11:50 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Washington and Veterans Way on a Grundy County warrant charging her with failure to appear for dangerous drugs, Mendota police said. Smith was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Anahi L. Alanis-Castro, 19, of West Chicago, was cited 12:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of First Avenue and 12th Street on a complaint of no valid driver’s license, Mendota police said.
