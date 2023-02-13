Police blotter: February 13, 2023

Allen W. Leek, 51, of rural Oglesby, was picked up an original La Salle County warrant charging him with felony domestic battery at 12:36 p.m. Friday on the Illinois and Michigan Canal, La Salle police said.
Donavan A. Mylander, 25, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked Friday at Columbus and Kain streets, Ottawa police said.
Elizabeth M. Farrell, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Saturday at a location in the 600 block of West Madison Street, Ottawa police said.
Deeana D. Hernandez, 25, of Cicero, was charged with driving while suspended Saturday in the 1100 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Keith L. Hunter, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance and was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
A 16-year-old girl was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a three-vehicle crash at 12:28 p.m. Sunday at Route 351 and East 450th Road in La Salle Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl was charged after striking from behind a vehicle driven by Cody Donald, 25, of Oglesby, which in turn struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Lewis, 61, of Princeton, police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.