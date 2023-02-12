The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa’s Juliana Thrush wins girls wrestling sectional title

Ottawa freshman Juliana Thrush recorded three consecutive pinfalls and captured the 235-pound championship at the Geneseo Girls Wrestling Sectional on Saturday.
Thrush will move on to the state finals to be held Feb. 24-25 at the Grossinger Motor Arena in Bloomington.
Thrush (21-10) opened the postseason with a quarterfinal pin in 1:17 over Oneida ROWVA’s Patience Riggs. She then recorded another pin, this time over Minooka’s Peyton Kueltzo in 3:31 in the semifinals.
In the title match, Thrush pinned Joliet Central’s Fernanda Miranda in 1:20.
Sandwich junior Ashlyn Strenz and Seneca freshman Sammie Greisen also advanced from Geneseo.
Strenz, at 115, opened with three straight wins — by fall over Oregon’s Anna Marquardt in 38 seconds, by fall over Galesburg’s Eliana Juarez in 1:59, and with a 4-2 decision over Burlington Central’s Ruby Vences in the semifinals. Strenz then fell 4-2 in the title match against Joliet Central’s Eliana Paramo.
Greisen, at 130, started with a pinfall win in 2:49 over Minooka’s Kira Cailteux, but lost via pinfall in 3:22 to Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo. In the wrestlebacks, Greisen topped Ridgeview’s Sianna Smith (pin in 3:10), Sherrard’s Nadia Anderson (pin in 2:22) and Canton’s Aubrianna Putman (pin in 5:04). Greisen then lost to Cornejo again in the third-place match via pin in 1:49.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris 42, Streator 21: At Morris, the Bulldogs fell in the opening game of the Class 3A Ottawa Regional
Aurora Rosary 53, Somonauk-Leland 40: At the Class 2A Aurora Rosary Regional, the Bobcats’ season ended with a loss to the Royals.
Somonauk was led by 15 points and nine rebounds from Haley McCoy. Katelyn Curtis added 10 points and Josie Rader nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Brynn Pennington and Abby Hohmann combined for six points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Dwight 57, Earlville 43: At the Class 1A Dwight Regional, the Red Raiders finished the season at 13-18 after the loss to the host Trojans.
Madyson Olson had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone posted a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds. Lexie Campbell added four points and eight rebounds.
Princeville 69, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 25: At Princeville, the Falcons’ season came to a close with the loss to the Princes in the Illinois Bluffs Regional.
Sandwich 59, Mendota 25: At Sandwich, the Indians topped the Trojans, and now advance to Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. semifinal against Wheaton Academy in the Class 2A Aurora Rosary Regional.
BOYS WRESTLING
Sandwich shut out at Oregon: At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, Sandwich scored some victories but failed to advance anyone on to the IHSA State Finals.
Miles Corder (132) recorded a pair of victories before losing a tough 2-1 decision in the consolation semifinals, while Bryce Decker (170) won three times before losing in that same blood round, one win from a state berth.
Kadin Kern (126) and Nolan Bobee (152) added one victory apiece for the Indians.
GIRLS BOWLING
Zeglis, Dhuse finish seasons: At the Decatur Eisenhower Sectional, Ottawa’s two sectional qualifiers did not advance on to next weekend’s IHSA State Finals, as freshman Lindy Dhuse marked a 963 series (178 high game) and sophomore Ana Zeglis rolled a 976 series (179 high game).
La Salle-Peru with a team 5,546 led by Olivia Weber’s 1,249 and MaKenzie Hamilton’s 1,216 placed third to advance as a team
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hope Academy 52, Seneca 43: At the Indian Creek Shootout, the Fighting Irish (26-4) suffered their fourth loss of the season after trailing by eight at the half.
Lane Provance scored 16 points, with Paxton Giertz adding 13 and Calvin Maierhofer eight.