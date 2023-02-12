Police blotter: February 12, 2023

Conor E. Shukstor, 29, of Streator, was arrested 7 p.m. Saturday at the U.S. 34 and the Interstate 39 southbound on-ramp on a complaint of domestic battery, after police received a report of a man physically holding down a woman to the ground, Mendota police said. Shukstor was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Ambra N. Walker, 37, of Rochelle, was arrested 2:11 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 34 and Raymond Drive on a complaints of DUI and improper lane usage, Mendota police said.
Jonathan E. Swagert, 32, of La Salle, was cited 11:53 p.m. Thursday at Fourth and Schuyler streets on a complaint of driving while license revoked, Peru police said.
Alex C. Juarez, 23, of Mendota, was cited 6:43 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Rock streets on complaints of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.