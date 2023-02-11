The Times Area Roundup: Streator sets up ICE Conference title game; Serena clinches Little Ten title

At Herscher on Friday night, the visiting Streator Bulldogs led by a dozen points at the half and then tamed the Tigers from there for a 71-37 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Christian Benning continued his season-long scoring assault with 28 points for Streator. Logan Aukland (15 points), Matt Williamson (seven points) and Nolan Lukach (five points) also led the Bulldogs, who outscored Herscher 26-7 in the third quarter.
Streator — now 16-12 overall and 10-3 in the ICE Conference — is scheduled to host Reed-Custer on Tuesday. A win would give the Bulldogs a share of the league championship along with Reed-Custer.
Fieldcrest 68, Heyworth 44: At Heyworth, the visiting Knights scored the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Serena 66, Hiawatha 33: At Kirkland, the visiting Huskers secured the Little Ten Conference regular-season championship by doubling-up the Hawks.
Camden Figgins popped in 14 points, Richie Armour scored 12 and Tanner Faivre had 10 to lead Serena — now 23-7 overall and a perfect 10-0 on the Little Ten loop.
Earlville 72, Somonauk 53: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (16-12 overall, 7-2 Little Ten) received double-digit scoring performances from Ryan Browder (21 points), Adam Waite (18), Diego Vazquez (17) and Garett Cook (14) in the league victory.
Carson Bahrey scored 22 for the Bobcats.
Sandwich 72, Rochelle 61: At Sandwich, the host Indians (17-12 overall, 9-4 Interstate 8) secured the victory led by a 21-point performance courtesy of Austin Marks.
Evan Gottlieb (13 points) and Chance Lange (12 points) also led the Indians.
Seneca 61, Dwight 54: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (26-3 overall, 8-1 Tri-County) rode a 17-point fourth quarter from Paxton Giertz on his way to a team-high 30 to score the TCC triumph.
Kysen Klinker with 10 points and Braden Ellis and Calvin Maierhofer with eight apiece also paced Seneca.
Sophomore/JV boys basketball
Ottawa 32, La Salle-Peru 18: At Kingman Gym, the I-8 champion Corsairs (19-6, 12-1) grabbed a 19-8 halftime lead in topping the Incas.
Tristan Finley had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Ottawa, with Aric Threadgill adding 10 points and Weston Averkamp seven.
Marquette 45, Woodland 36: At the Warrior Dome, the Crusaders scored the win.
JV girls basketball
Streator 54, LaMoille 26: At LaMoille, Joey Puetz scored 18 points, Elsa Sorensen 10 and Madelyn Wahl nine for Streator.
THURSDAY EVENTS
Girls basketball
Pontiac 61, Streator 32: At Pontiac, the Streator girls fell behind by 11 points after one quarter Thursday.
Ellie Isermann led the Bulldogs with 10 points, while Kiley Rhodes added eight and Marisa Vickers four. Streator will travel to meet Morris in the first round of the Class 3A Ottawa Regional at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Newark 53, Mendota 19: At Mendota, the Norsemen had nine girls score on their way to the nonconference win. Kiara Wesseh netted 10 points and Emily DiClementi nine for Newark (22-7).
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Pontiac 26, Streator 24: At Pontiac, Ava Gwaltney popped in 13 points in the loss.