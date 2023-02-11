Reddick Library in Ottawa to host candle workshop among other events week of Feb. 13

The following events are scheduled the week of Feb. 13 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly meeting.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6 years old.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 months to 36 months. A fun, musical story time.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15: Facts about Fats Cooking Class, adults. Join University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator Susan Glassman at this American Heart Month event. Learn about different types of fats and their role in heart health, and enjoy a heart-healthy cooking demonstration.

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16: Pop Out Animals Craft, third through sixth grades. Create a pop-out 3D version of your favorite animal.

10 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18: Candle Workshop, adults. Learn how to make soy-based candles, then make one to take home with you. Registration is required for this class. To reserve a spot, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.