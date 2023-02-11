Ottawa American Legion to host trivia Feb. 26

The American Legion at 901 La Salle St., Ottawa, is hosting a trivia contest starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Those wishing to participate must donate $15, which includes participation in two separate games with a maximum of four people per team in the first game. People will participate as individuals in the second game.

First place will receive $150 in gift cards from local merchants, and there also will be 50/50 drawings, raffles, snacks and a cash bar.

All proceeds go to benefit the auxiliary of the American Legion Post 33, which in turn helps support both the legion and local veterans.

For more information, call Hank Walsh at 779-213-4473.