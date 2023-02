Milton Pope School announced its January 2023 students of the month. They are (front row) Alexis Perry, third grade; Jillian Lambe, four grade; Jack Blough, first grade; Addison Hollester, second grade; Ryker Gibson, kindergarten; (back row) Alex Cosmutto, eighth grade; Sabrina Burns, sixth grade; Karleigh Davis, seventh grade; Jackson Fort, fifth grade. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)