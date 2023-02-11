La Salle County woman in her 80s dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County woman in her 80s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the second COVID-related death in La Salle County this month and the 510th since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The county’s community level is based on these combined indicators from the previous seven days through Thursday: a 72.7 per 100,000 case rate; 2.2 per 100,000 new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19; and 2.3% staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

There were 86 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in La Salle County and of the previously confirmed cases 129 residents have been removed from quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/