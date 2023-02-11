Elks Lodge in downtown Ottawa sold for about $229,000

The Ottawa Elks Club recently finalized the sale of its building at 166 W. Jefferson St.

While the club may have sold its building Feb. 3, it is not yet looking for a new home.

Exalted Ruler Lynne Schlink said the nearly $229,000 sale of the building was finalized a week ago to Adam Spencer and Tony Marelli of Spenelli Properties, LLC.

Spencer and Marelli have agreed to let the Elks operate in the building until the new owners decide what they want to do with the building, which is in need of some updating.

Meanwhile, Schlink said the Elks is in need of 10 more members or else it runs the risk of losing its charter.

“It’s still the Elks, though,” Schlink said. “Everything that’s memorabilia stays with the Elks. That means I have to find a new home for JC.”

Ottawa Elks Exalted Ruler Lynne Schlink said the nearly $229,000 sale of the building on the 100 block of West Jefferson Street was finalized to Adam Spencer and Tony Marelli of Spenelli Properties, LLC. (Derek Barichello)

JC is the elk head proudly displayed over the bar in the dining room, and it’s just one of many years of trophies, plaques and commemorations that will have to be relocated once the Elks find a new home.

If the Elks doesn’t have 10 new members by May 1, the Ottawa Lodge could merge with Streator.

Schlink said part of having a lodge in Ottawa means having access to grant funds that can be given to local charities. The Elks Lodge in Ottawa donated more than $9,000 to A Servant’s Heart, the Salvation Army and Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter within the last year.

For now, the Elks have access to their office to the right of the building’s entrance and enough space to meet given the club’s limited membership.

Under new ownership, there is hope the building can be restored in a way that preserves the many years of history it holds. What has been the Elks Lodge since 1912 was once home to Ottawa’s First Baptist Church.

Historian Dave Mumper said this church and building played a pivotal role in supporting La Salle County’s Union soldiers during the Civil War. He said it’s also one of the best places in Ottawa’s downtown to get a true glimpse into Ottawa’s past.

“It’s an all-brick structure with a heavy stone foundation, and you can still see the arched windows in it,” Mumper said. “I don’t know exactly what was done with it from then until now but I have articles that explain what was done to it.”

The first floor, which has been the dining room in the time since the Elks has occupied the building, was a meeting and community space for members of the church.

“They used the second floor as the main floor,” Mumper said. “I should say, as their sanctuary room. The top of the sanctuary was nothing but a shell. There were no big windows, and the arched windows hadn’t been installed yet. There was nothing but brick walls.”

The church had a large space that they couldn’t yet do much with, and Mumper said Reverend Zenas Coleman considered himself a patriot. When the wartime economy stalled and the church could no longer finish construction, he used the space to help the Union war effort in any way he could.

The Ottawa Elks Lodge as it stood in 1870 when it was still the home of the First Baptist Church. The parsonage to the right is where the Times Newspaper offices would eventually stand. (Photo provided by Dave Mumper)

From 1863 until the end of the war, the First Baptist Church Sanctuary and what became the upstairs of the Elks Lodge was referred to as Union Hall.

“He contacted the La Salle County Soldier’s Aid Society and said, ‘look, we’ve got this huge room up here,’” Mumper said. “‘Would you like to use it for a meeting room, your home facility?’”

Union Hall was the home of a civilian war effort, where Ottawans would box up food, clothing and supplies for union soldiers fighting on the front in Tennessee. Coleman would deliver many of the goods himself, riding in a covered wagon to La Salle to put the supplies on the trains.

Mumper said after the war, guest speakers and famous people, like generals, would pass through the area and deliver addresses and share experiences at war and in prison camps. Soldiers would return home on 30-day furloughs to banquets at Union Hall.

“It’s just mind-boggling when you stand there and think of all the hustle and bustle that went on there during a very critical time in our nation’s history,” Mumper said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

Union Hall ceased to exist after the Soldier’s Aid Society disbanded since it was no longer needed, but it lives in the upstairs of the Elks Lodge.

The Elks had big plans for the building when it was purchased in 1910. The lodge hired architect Jason Richardson for the design, but allowed Charles Beck to operate Illinois Laundry out of the main floor. Mumper said they gave Beck an incentive to get him to move out when the building was finally ready.

The renovations to convert the former church into an Elks Lodge was originally supposed to cost $10,000 but it ended up costing over $20,000, and the Elks didn’t get everything they wanted out of the building.

“They wanted a swimming pool and an indoor track, and more things in the basement,” Mumper said. “How were they going to do that? I don’t know. It really makes no sense.”

From 1912 onward, however, 166 W. Jefferson Street in Ottawa was the home of the Elks Lodge. Many have partied and gathered in that space, and played bingo and raised money.

While the Elks members no longer own the building, they will operate out of it for the time being. Schlink said there’s a hope that they can continue their mission at a new location eventually.