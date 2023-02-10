The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls fall to Pontiac in regular-season finale

At Pontiac, the Streator girls basketball team fell behind by 11 points after one quarter and ended up suffering a 61-32 loss to Pontiac on Thursday.
Ellie Isermann led the Bulldogs with 10 points, while Kiley Rhodes added eight and Marisa Vickers four. Streator will travel to meet Morris in the first round of the Class 3A Ottawa Regional at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Newark 53, Mendota 19: At Mendota, the Norsemen had nine girls score on their way to the nonconference win. Kiara Wesseh netted 10 points and Emily DiClementi nine for Newark (22-7).
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Pontiac 26, Streator 24: At Pontiac, the Bullpups had a chance to tie but Joey Puetz, who was fouled on a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, sank just one of the three free throws and the rebound was tied up at the buzzer. Ava Gwaltney popped in 13 points in the loss.