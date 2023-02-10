Local Sports Digest: Woodbury School hosting March 22 fundraising dinner

Woodbury hosting dinner
W.W. Woodbury School in Sandwich is hosting its 5-B’s BBQ Fundraiser on Wednesday, March 22, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Pork chops, chicken and combo dinners are available for $16 each.
Shepherd 8s end season 20-6
Shepherd’s eighth-grade boys basketball team finished the season 20-6 after a 67-26 IESA sectional loss to unbeaten Bolingbrook Brooks.
Griffin Dobberstein scored 10 points, Kayden Kundert five and Micheal Cinkan four for the Rams.
Shepherd spikers sweep Marseilles
Shepherd’s seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams scored wins over Marseilles, with the 8s led by Kendall Biba (16 points), Greysyn Carrier (five points), Piper Lewis (three kills), Ashlynn Ganiere (three kills) and Annabelle Johnson (three assists).
The Rams split with Princeton, the eighth-graders falling in three sets despite Carrier’s eight points, six from Lewis and Biba’s four digs. The Shepherd 7s won in three, led by Lanie Allen’s 11 points and three assists as well as Joselyn Rose’s three kills.