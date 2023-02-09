The Times Area Roundup: Woodland’s fast start overwhelms Leland

At the Warriors Dome in Streator, Connor Dodge pumped in 19 points as Woodland rolled over Leland 65-18 in nonconference boys basketball action.
Jon Moore contributed 11 points for the Warriors (8-18), who took control with a 28-2 first quarter.
Austin Todd netted eight points to pace the Panthers (2-23).
Newark 39, Sandwich 35: At Sandwich, the Norsemen moved to 16-11 on the season with the nonconference win over the Indians.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 38, Rock Falls 30: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Pirates closed their regular-season slate on a high note with a nonconference victory over Rock Falls.
Ottawa will take a 24-6 mark into the postseason.
Earlville 69, LaMoille 10: At Earlville, Madyson Olson had a huge night, posting 32 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals as the Red Raiders rolled to the Little Ten Conference victory.
Nevaeh Sansone totaled 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and Lexie Campbell added nine points and six assists as Earlville jumped to 13-17 on the season.
Newark 32, Putnam County 19: The Norsemen beat the Panthers in a nonconference game that was a potential regional title game preview.
Putnam County is the No. 2 seed in the sub-sectional and Newark is the No. 3 with both competing in the Class 1A Putnam County Regional next week.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Bede 47, Marquette 42: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Quinn McClain’s 14 points led the Bedans to the comeback win. Keely Rick and Morgan Nelson each scored seven for the Crusaders.
Ottawa 28, Rock Falls 21: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Corsairs moved to 22-5 with the win in their season finale.
JV/SOPHOMORE BOYS BASKETBALL
Dunlap 64, Ottawa 23: At Dunlap, the Corsairs struggled early and fell on the road. Alex Aravelo tossed in six points in the loss.