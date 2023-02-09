Police blotter: February 9, 2023

Angela B. Apolinar, 46, of Zion, was charged with DUI at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday at Third and Peru streets, Peru police said.
Damian R. Montanez, 45, of Sandwich, was charged with driving while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt and disobeying a stop sign Wednesday at Jackson and Chestnut streets, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.