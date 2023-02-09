OSF foundation offers loan assistance program up to $5,000 for healthcare students

OSF HealthCare Foundation offers a loan assistance program to help support the educational journeys of those pursuing careers in the healthcare field – offering up to $5,000 annually to its recipients.

The program is open to individuals who have been accepted into a medical field of study, including graduating high school seniors planning to attend a college of higher education or current college students enrolled in an accredited college or university whose primary residence is in La Salle County or a surrounding community in the Interstate 80 service area. Employees of OSF HealthCare in the I-80 service area seeking a degree in a patient care health field may also apply.

“In exchange for tuition assistance, award recipients will be asked to invest their skills into the community by returning to work within the hospital or one of our local clinics,” said Cherie Reynolds, director of development for OSF HealthCare Foundation, in a press release. “By directing our resources for educational assistance more strategically, we help to ensure that caregivers are available in the future.”

The loan application is available at osfhealthcare.org/saint-elizabeth/giving/educational-assistance/ or contact OSF St. Elizabeth Human Resources department at 815-431-5318. The application deadline is June 15.