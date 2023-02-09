May 22 trial set in Streator police shooting

A Streator man who allegedly wielded a knife at a Streator police officer, forcing the officer to fire twice in self-defense, will stand trial May 22 for felony aggravated assault to a police officer.
Jacob R. Thompson, 31, of Streator, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court, where he awaits trial for the Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison. Thompson will appear next May 11 for a motions hearing.
Thompson was shot twice for allegedly charging the officer Jan. 23 at Central Park in Streator, across from the vacant Sherman School. According to police statements, Thompson pinned the officer against his police-issue pickup, forcing the officer to shoot in self-defense.
Thompson sustained gunshot wounds to his right hip and below the right armpit, but was released from a Peoria hospital the next day. The officer was unharmed but taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator as a precaution.
Thompson, out on bond and accompanied by a legal guardian, walked stiffly and with a limp as the approached the bench for his Thursday hearing.