La Salle County bow-and-arrow murder suspect wants taped statement thrown out

The suspect in the 2015 bow-and-arrow killing says now his taped statement to Oglesby police was tainted and should not be admitted at his do-over trial.
Wednesday, an attorney for Bradley French, 29, of Varna, filed a motion to suppress the video-recorded statement with Oglesby police. In it, French admitted firing a razor-tipped hunting arrow at Joshua Scaman, of Ottawa. The arrow hit a major vein and Scaman bled to death.
French stood for jury trial a year after Scaman’s death and the jurors saw and heard the taped statement. French argued unsuccessfully he fired the arrow in self-defense.
Now, however, French awaits a do-over trial on Feb. 27 – an appeals court threw out his conviction and 30-year sentence – and he and Peoria defense attorney Maureen Williams don’t want a La Salle County jury to see the interview at all.
In a new filing, Williams wrote French asked to speak to a lawyer and was never given the chance, which nullifies the interview completely. Williams also alleged that French was handcuffed to a bench for a sustained period and without much food or drink, which cumulatively made the interview “involuntary” and “coercive.”
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro was not immediately available Thursday to address the new pleadings.
The motion to suppress will be heard Feb. 23, just a few days before jury selection is set to begin. Williams also filed a motion for a continuance, but the do-over trial has been postponed three times since Williams entered her appearance in autumn 2021.
French remains held in La Salle County Jail on $2 million bond.