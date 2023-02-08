Seneca FFA to host pork chop dinner that has raised more than $7,400 for local food pantries

The members of the Seneca FFA will be serving up pork chops Sunday, Feb. 19.

The traditional two pork chop lunch with all the fixings is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in drive-by fashion. An order must be placed ahead of time by Tuesday, Feb. 14, by visiting the Seneca High School website at www.senecahs.org and clicking on the pork chop. Orders may also be placed by calling the SHS Ag Ed Department at 815-357-5024. Meals will be picked up at the ag shop.

But there is a catch: If you are unable to pay, you don’t have to.

“To kick off National FFA Week, we want to help our community, especially to those who cannot afford a good meal at this time,” said FFA officer Taylor Mino. “For this lunch, we want to include meals for our community’s families even if they are financially challenged. However, everyone is invited.”

“This is our third year of doing this,” said FFA senior officer Ashlin Jackson. “Not only have we fed those who are struggling right now, we have raised more than $7,400 for our local food pantries.”

After picking up their meal, participants will be given an envelope. They may or may not put anything into the envelope before depositing it in the receptacle.

The suggested donation is $10 per meal, but it is not mandatory.

Any profit made from the meal will be donated to the Seneca and Mazon food pantries.